In order to better serve passengers on the eve of Eid-ul Adha, Pakistan Railways has decided to run three special trains.

According to an announcement made by Pakistan Railways, the first eid train would leave Quetta for Peshawar on Monday.

The third special eid train will depart from Lahore for Karachi on the third of next month following Eid-ul Adha, while the second train from Karachi to Lahore will begin its journey on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already declared that the Eid break would be extended from June 28 to July 1.

The federal government announced three vacations to commemorate Eid-ul Adha not long after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee reported seeing the Zil Hajj moon on Monday.

The Prime Minister is pleased to approve the public holidays for the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha as follows, according to a previous notification made by the Cabinet Division:

Thursday and Friday, June 29 and 30, 2023, for offices that observe five days of work per week; and

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, June 29–July 1, 2023, for offices that observe six days of work per week.

As of right now, the PM has extended the Eid holiday from June 28 to July 1.