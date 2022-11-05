FAISALABAD: On Saturday, nine carriages of a special train headed for Nankana derailed close to Shorkot, injuring some passengers.

When its bogies derailed between the railway stations of Shorkot and Pir Mahl, the special train carrying Sikh pilgrims was en route to Nankana Sahib.

However, there were no losses as a result of the incident.The rescue squads arrived at the scene after being alerted and started an aid operation.

The majority of the passengers, according to railroad officials, were seated on other train bogies and dispatched to their destinations around 9:55am.