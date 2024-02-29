Islamabad: Maulana Fazlur Rehman says that Jamiat Ulema Islam will not be part of the election of Speaker, Prime Minister and President and we will sit in the opposition.

During an interview with the media in Islamabad, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was asked whether he would vote for the president, prime minister and speaker.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that we will not use the right to vote, we will sit in the opposition, JUI will not participate in the election of Prime Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said to the question about taking forward the protest movement, wait, God willing, we will represent the people.

On the question regarding the meeting with Nawaz Sharif, JUIF chief said that he has not yet met with Nawaz Sharif, the delegation came at night which included representatives of Muslim League-N, People’s Party, Balochistan Awami Party and IPP. Had a good conversation with them, we are very sincere with them.

Fazlur Rehman said that JUI will not participate in this parliament whose result is not in the hands of the people. We have no right to participate in any action in this house.