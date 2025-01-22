ISLAMABAD: Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expressed his anger over the absence of officials from the Federal Ministry of Interior and non-response to questions during the National Assembly session, and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tard presented the Comprehensive Criminal Code Amendment Bill in the House.

According to Express News, the National Assembly session began under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protested against not being allowed to speak on the point of objection.

The Speaker of the National Assembly became angry over the non-response to the questions from the Ministry of Interior during the Question Hour and asked which officer from the Ministry of Interior was present here? The officer present in the gallery should tell his position, why were there no answers to the four questions?

The DG Admin CDA sent the slip to the Speaker, after seeing which the Speaker became angry and asked who came from the Ministry of Interior? What is CDA doing here? After some time, the Speaker got angry when the officials from the Ministry of Interior came to the gallery and asked where were you?

The officer replied that I was praying, the speaker said that the meeting started at 2 o’clock, did you remember the prayer then? You will not go anywhere until the meeting ends, I will talk to the Home Secretary and you, we work hard here, tell me why you did not answer the questions.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar presented the Criminal Procedure Code Amendment Bill 2025 in the National Assembly and said that the government has brought 108 amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code.

Regarding the points of the Criminal Procedure Code Amendment Bill 1898, it was said that the Criminal Procedure Code 1898 in its current form is an ancient document, the bill has been introduced to ensure fair, cheap and speedy resolution of criminal cases.

The bill provides a comprehensive mechanism for the release of the accused and the speedy trial of all cases within the stipulated time, ensuring the supervision of female police officers and medical officers for the safety of women.

Police control rooms will be set up to keep data of arrested persons and arresting officers, preliminary information regarding conciliatable and non-conciliatable cases will be registered in a separate register.

According to a new proposed procedure, witness statements and hearings will be conducted through modern electronic means and audio-video recording.

Under the bill, the investigation of the case will be completed within 60 days and a challan will be submitted and a fixed period has been introduced for the hearing of the case and the courts will conduct the hearing of the case within a month.

According to the Criminal Procedure Code Bill, the trial court will prescribe a schedule for the completion of the case, audios, videos of all the testimony will be recorded without the intervention of the trial judge, except for inadmissible evidence or observation of the movements of the witness.

Similarly, in the case of a mentally sane accused, the medical board will examine the accused and submit its report on it, the report of a chemical examiner or forensic expert can be used in any investigation, trial or legal proceedings without calling the said person as a witness.