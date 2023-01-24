ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 43 additional Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf members (PTI). Reports state that Ashraf sent them to the electoral watchdog as well in order to de-notify the parliamentarians.

The news comes a day after PTI reported that 44 PTI legislators had notified the speaker that they would be withdrawing their resignations since the previous government sought to establish its own opposition leader in the lower house of parliament.

The number of resignations filed by Imran Khan-led party members that were accepted by the speaker rose to 124 with the latest action by ruling alliance members.

Asad Umar, a prominent PTI figure and Imran Khan’s close aide, tweeted on Monday that the party had notified NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf of the intention to accept the resignations.

The PTI leader also stated that the organization’s next step would be to have one of its members selected as the National Assembly’s Opposition Leader.

In a another tweet, Fawad Chaudhry discussed the resignations being revoked and said that the action was taken in an effort to win the positions of opposition leader and leader of the parliamentary party.

The outspoken politician claimed they made the decision to revoke the resignations in order to obstruct pretend opposition figures and stop renegades from supporting the premier in a no-trust vote.