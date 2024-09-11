A day after National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq came under pressure from both sides of the aisle to take action against those who stormed into the Parliament building to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, the Speaker took action against the members. The assembly was suspended. Sergeant at Arms and four other security personnel.

Speaker National Assembly suspended Sergeant at Arms Ashfaq Ashraf and four security personnel for four months for neglecting duty.

Those suspended include security assistant Waqas Ahmed and junior assistants Abdullah, Waheed Safdar and Mohammad Haroon.

Sadiq also formed a fact-finding committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Secretary.

He was arrested from inside the Parliament.

The Speaker of the National Assembly had also signaled action during the last NA session by saying “we have to take a stand in this situation”, while demanding videos of all doors leading to Parliament.