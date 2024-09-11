The number of High Court or Supreme Court judges is not fixed within the Constitution of Pakistan, Shahzad Shaukat

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Naval Affairs Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat with SK Niazi “, it is our misfortune that there is a political crisis in the country for a long time, we have taken politics to the extent of personal enmity, which political party says we will talk to the establishment and not to the political parties, all Members of Parliament are united that the dignity of Parliament should not be undermined, political grudges are definitely there, but not so much that we cannot sit together and talk, all political parties agree that the atmosphere created in the assembly is not acceptable, Speaker National Assembly has called all the parties and talked about great prudence.

He said the speaker has issued production orders, it must be implemented, the entire assembly is supporting Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, during the PTI era our members were also arrested, we kept requesting production orders, when one side does not talk, then what can happen?

Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh said economy is on the way to improvement, inflation coming to single digit is a great achievement, our foreign exchange and GDP are increasing, decimals are moving in a positive direction, government’s full focus is on exports, agricultural commodities and IT products are priority, instead of disputes, a way to solve issues should be found, the country should be moved forward, he has good relations with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he has his own party and policy, if the numbers for legislation in the assembly are not met, no law will be made, no election was fair in our country, neither the parties accepted any election, all parties should debate in the assembly for free and fair election, Federal Minister Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh where PTI won, the election was fine and where it lost, they say the election was not fine, many of our important leaders lost from their constituencies, we did not raise a finger on the election, there should be such an election system that no one can raise a finger on it, I will raise my voice on it in the assembly.

He said the trade route for Central Asia is our ports, it is Allah’s favor upon us, we are having discussions with many countries, the MoU will be signed in a few days, the big companies that are interested in our ports also have their own benefit, due to the burden of debts, we are not able to take full advantage of our resources, our railway system is more than 100 years old, we will work together with China to update it.

President Supreme Court Bar Shahzad Shaukat’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat with SK Niazi “, the Supreme Court bar expressed reservations about the arrests made from Parliament, the nature of the law under which the arrests were made is not yet clear, arresting senior lawyers in such a brazen manner is not admirable, the purpose of increasing the number of judges is that many cases of people are pending, there is no problem in increasing the number of judges, only the hype has become in the media, the number of High Court or Supreme Court judges is not fixed within the Constitution of Pakistan, the speech of the Chief Justice is very good that whatever is said, he says Burmla, Sumoto action was taken on small things which was not worthy of Supreme Court, it is not good values to look for Supreme Court’s suo motu in everything, we have to create an environment in which the enforcement of the law is ensured, lest time get out of hand and we never get another chance.

He said the culture of intolerance is growing rapidly in our country, we have not learned from past mistakes, i believe that the only solution to our country’s problems lies in democracy, there is still time for us to recognize the importance and respect of every institution, unless a bill is presented for legislation, it cannot be discussed, Shehzad Shaukat has no intention of joining politics after the presidency of the Supreme Court Bar.