<!-- wp:image {"id":98369,"width":1034,"height":620,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-303.jpeg" alt="Souvenir' bombshell causes panic at airport - Newspaper - DAWN.COM" class="wp-image-98369" width="1034" height="620"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>JERUSALEM: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">An American family<\/a> on holiday in Israel sparked panic when security officers at Ben Gurion airport discovered an unexploded shell in their luggage picked up as a souvenir.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Airport security immediately ordered an evacuation of the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">baggage check-in area<\/a> when the shell was found on Thursday, the Israel Airports Authority said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The announcement caused panic in the departures hall. In a video posted on social media, <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">passengers were seen<\/a> running in all directions.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A traveller injured in the rush was taken to hospital.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>One of the family\u2019s children had picked up the shell during a visit to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the scene of intense fighting between Israel and Syria during the wars of 1967 and 1973, the IAA said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The family boarded their flight as planned, the <em>IAA<\/em> said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->