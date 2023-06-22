Seoul: Young South Korean pop star Choi Sungbong has been found dead in his home.

According to foreign media reports, the 33-year-old pop star has committed suicide, while the singer also wrote a note on his YouTube community page a day before his death.

The K-pop star wrote in the said note that ‘want to apologize to all those who were affected by my stupid mistake’.

Remember that in 2021, Choi Singbong’s reputation was damaged due to the cancer scandal. The singer had received help from people for treatment by spreading false news that he was suffering from cancer.

However, after the truth came out, he was severely criticized and faced immense embarrassment. Fans are expressing grief over the death of the singer.