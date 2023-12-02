South Korea sends its first military spy satellite into orbit, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket takes off with a South Korean satellite.

South Korea’s Defense Department said that after the launch, the satellite has established contact with the overseas ground station.

The South Korean satellite launched by SpaceX’s rocket is an electro-optical and infrared device, while the other four satellites attached to it will act as synthetic aperture radars, helping the satellite see through the darkness of night and clouds. Will be able to.

North Korea can be monitored with the help of South Korean satellites