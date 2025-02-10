Lahore: Matthew Britzke, who made his debut in the South African team, set a new record in ODIs by playing a smoky innings.

According to the details, Matthew Britzke became the first opening batsman to score 150 runs on his ODI debut. He faced 148 balls and hit 11 fours and 5 sixes. Before Matthew Britz, no player had scored 150 runs on his ODI debut.

In addition, Matthew Britzke also left his compatriot Colin Ingram. Colin Ingram had scored 124 runs on his ODI debut, but Matthew Britzke was dismissed after scoring 150 runs.

The South African opener is the fourth batsman to score a century on ODI debut and the 19th batsman in the world overall. Before Matthew Bretzke, Colin Ingram, Temba Bavuma and Reza Hendricks have achieved this feat.

With this, Matthew Bretzke also became the second South African opening batsman to score a half-century.

The South African opener completed his half-century in 68 balls in the tri-series match against New Zealand, which included 3 fours and a six.

For Pakistan, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Abid Ali have the honor of scoring centuries on debut.

In other countries, two players each from England, New Zealand and the West Indies, while one player each from India, Australia, Hong Kong, Scotland, Thailand, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan have the honor of scoring a century on debut.