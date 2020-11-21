South African cricketer AB de Villiers and wife Danielle welcomed their third child on November 11.

In an Instagram post, the cricketer announced his daughter Yente de Villiers arrival. “We welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world.”

“Yente de Villiers, you are the perfect addition to our family and such a blessing. We are grateful beyond measure for YOU!”

The couple got married in 2013 and are parents to two sons. Their first-born, Abdraham de Villiers was born in 2015 and the second child, John Richard de Villiers was born in 2017.