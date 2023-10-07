New Delhi: (The Patriot) In the fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the South African team set Sri Lanka the biggest target of 428 runs in the history of the World Cup for victory.

Sri Lankan team captain Dasan Shanaka won the toss and decided to field first in the match being played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.

Batting first, the South African team started the innings aggressively, with wicketkeeper-batsman de Kock scoring 100 runs while Dyson was the top scorer with 108 runs.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram set a new record in the World Cup, Aiden Markram became the first batsman to score a 49-ball century in the World Cup, Aiden Markram was the second leading batsman with 106 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madhushanka took 2 wickets while Kisan Rajitha, Mathisha Pathirana, and Donith took one wicket each.

Speaking on the occasion of the toss earlier, the captain of the Sri Lankan team said that there is a possibility of dew in the night, so they want to bowl. The team was affected by the injuries, but they were determined to win.

On the other hand, South African captain Timba Bwuma said that they would have decided to field first after winning the toss, but they will try to put the opponent under pressure by giving a big target.

It should be noted that earlier in the third match of the event, the Bangladesh team defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets, and Bengal Tigers achieved the target of 157 runs in the 35th over.