CAPE TOWN Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) entire board has resigned, the organisation said on Monday, with an interim committee likely to be tasked with bringing the governing body out of its administrative turmoil. A day after five members, including acting president Beresford Williams, stepped down CSA said its other board members have also resigned. “…the Members’ Council had deliberated and resolved that in order to best serve the interest of cricket in South Africa, the entire Board should resign – which they did,” CSA said in a tweet.

“All independent and non-independent directors have now resigned.”

CSA has been battling governance issues with a damning internal report providing a long list of concerns about the actions of various staff members. Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa told the International Cricket Council (ICC) this month that he intended to intervene in the running of CSA unless it committed to governance reforms by Oct. 27.

England are scheduled to arrive in South Africa next month to play three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals from Nov. 27.