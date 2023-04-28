Sooraj Pancholi was declared ‘not guilty’ of the accusations of aiding in the suicide in the Jiah Khan case, which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) decided on April 28.

Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan addressed the reporters outside of court after the judge pronounced the verdict and posed the query, “How did my child die?”

Main ek baat kahungi, said Rabia. Suicide aid and abetment should be prohibited. ‘How did my child die?’ is the question mark, Lekin. Therefore, the exact cause of death is unknown.

Suicide from day one. The media also questioned her on whether she would take the case to the High Court. She responded: “She will.”

Khan was discovered dead in her Mumbai flat on June 3, 2013. Police detained Pancholi shortly after that on the basis of a 6-page letter that was purportedly written by Khan. According to section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, he was charged with abetment. Later that year, though, bail was granted to him.