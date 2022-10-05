You might want to reconsider your assumptions if you believed that YouTube was the lone platform doing it. According to its most recent report, Meta wants to increase its ad revenue and will do so by including more advertisements on the Instagram app.

According to the quarterly financial report, Meta’s revenue fell for the first time in the second quarter. It is now attempting to increase those figures by extorting additional money from Instagram. As a result, the Explore tab and the feed displayed on a user’s profile will both soon have more advertisements.

While ads for the profile feed are currently under development, advertisers will soon be able to post ads on the Explore page. Instagram will spread word of this move by giving content creators a chance to share in the profits from the advertising that appear on their pages.

Other ad-related adjustments for Instagram have also been disclosed by Meta. A soon-to-be-tested feature of the social media app will be augmented reality adverts in the main feed and Stories.

According to the business, this will enable users to more easily picture furnishings in their homes or get a closer look at objects like cars.Additionally, the business is experimenting with new ad forms for Facebook and Instagram Reels. One of these will be a “post loop” format, which consists of skippable advertisements that play for up to 10 seconds following a Reel.

Once the advertisement is over, The Reel will start playing once more. Starting today, a different format based on image carousels will be displayed at the bottom of Facebook Reels. Everyone will start noticing them in places they hadn’t before, however some people may notice more of them and others may just notice a few.