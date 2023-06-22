Karachi: Pakistan showbiz actress Sonya Hussain has adopted a unique look for her new project.

Sonya Hussain has shared the first glimpse of her new project on social media, which has surprised her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

In the photos shared by the actress, she can be seen in a boyish look with short hair and black shirt pants.

Sonya has dyed her hair boyish blonde while holding a cigarette in her hand. The actress says that this character ‘Murshid’ is very close to her heart.

This new look of the actress is being talked about on social media and the talent of the actress is being well appreciated by her fellow artists including fans.