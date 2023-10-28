On behalf of Chairman PTI, his lawyers submitted the application to the staff of the Official Secrets Act Special Court

On behalf of chairman PTI, his lawyers submitted an application to the staff of the Official Secret Act special court, in which it is said that the court ordered to talk to the sons of chairman PTI on October 21. Talked to the sons of TI, while today like last week, the sons of Chairman PTI are not being talked to.

It has been said in the petition that Chairman PTI has the right to talk to his sons Qasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan, so an order should be made to talk to the sons of Chairman PTI every week.