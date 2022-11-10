Qasim and Suleman Khan, sons of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, arrived in Lahore on Thursday to visit their injured father.On November 3, while the PTI was participating in a long march in Wazirabad, the PTI Chairman Khan was hurt in a deadly attack.

Imran Khan also called his sons in London after the shooting happened to support them.However, according to the reports, Imran Khan’s son has arrived in Lahore to visit his father.

When his two sons arrived at his Lahore home, Zaman Park, they both expressed their concern at their father’s attack.