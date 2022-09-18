Son Heung-min, a forward for Tottenham Hotspur, claimed after his scorching hat-trick in a 6-2 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Saturday that the anger and negativity brought on by his lack of goals in previous weeks have subsided.

Son has left off the starting lineup after going eight games in all competitions without scoring, sharing the league’s Golden Boot for most goals with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

The South Korean made a powerful comeback after being benched, scoring three goals in 14 minutes after replacing Richarlison in the 59th minute.

I found it hard to believe (when I scored). All of my disappointment, annoyance, and other bad emotions vanished. I was immobile, therefore I was still. I was quite pleased.

Football can be crazy at times. The ball occasionally refused to move inside, and three (it did today). Everything is altered by it. During this challenging time, I learned a lot. Each time I get the chance, I have to put in a lot of effort. Three fortunate goals and I’m really happy.

Guardiola has “unconditional” faith in Grealish.

After Jack Grealish scored his first goal of the year in a 3-0 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reaffirmed his confidence in the midfielder.

Grealish opened the score after receiving criticism for his underwhelming performance in the Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund and for his lack of goals and assists since joining from Aston Villa for £100 million ($110 million) last year.

You’re here because, as I’ve always said, I completely and completely trust them all, she said.. Guardiola told reporters after the victory, “I know them.