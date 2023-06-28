Malakand: 9 people were killed in Bagar dara Khar area of ​​Tehsil Batkhela after firing on people who were sleeping inside the house in the middle of the night.

According to Police and Rescue 1122, the accused entered the house at two o’clock in the night and shot indiscriminately and bathed 9 people in blood. Among those killed are men, women and children of the house.

The accused fled after the incident. Levies registered a case and started further investigation.

Relatives and residents of the area staged a protest against the killing of 9 people by placing the bodies on the road and shouted slogans.

According to Levies, wife McKay was angry with her husband. Failing to persuade his angry wife, the son-in-law opened fire and fled.

According to the police, the accused belongs to Swat, who committed the murder over a domestic dispute. His wife was sitting at her father’s house angry for some days.

The deceased include Hasan Shah, Hazrat Ali, Hazrat Bilal, Zahran, Zahran, Rabia, Ruqia Bibi, Habib Haram, wife of Hasan Shah.