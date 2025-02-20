Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has said that some people were trying to harm the country by conspiring.

Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari said in a joint press conference with Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique in Lahore that the month of February is important in the history of the country. At the time of the February 8 elections, the nation was on the verge of default. Some people were conspiring to harm the country. Maryam Nawaz was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab on February 26. Maryam Nawaz’s Punjab government proved the assumptions wrong in one year and hoisted the flags of success. The inauguration of roads in Narowal took the form of a rally.

Uzma Bukhari said that this is a lesson for those analysts and so-called journalists who said that the PML-N is over. The people do not like abusive language and attacks on the federation. Fight for service. When the argument ends, the voice becomes louder. Those who are not trained make baseless allegations and allegations. Compete with Maryam Nawaz’s public services. What have you done for your province? Performance and service are the hallmark of PML-N. Next year will be even better.

Punjab Local Government Minister

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique said that a clean Punjab is the fulfillment of the promise when Maryam Nawaz had told the people that along with cleanliness, they would also provide employment. If you compare those who kept saying that they would provide one crore jobs, then you will see Maryam Nawaz’s government. Out of 154 tehsils of Punjab, 140 have been outsourced and 14 companies are working on their own. Millions of families connected to the industry have got employment. More than 125,000 jobs were to be provided under the Clean Punjab, so far 91,000 people have got jobs. The textile industry will get a business of more than one billion from a clean Punjab.