LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the government was taking solide steps and allocating huge funds to facilitate the minority communities.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Minorities Day at Governor House Lahore on Wednesday. MNA Shanila Ruth, MPA Haroon Imran Gill and others attended the ceremony.

Ijaz Alam Augustine has said August 11 has a unique significance in the history of the country when the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had made it clear in his historic speech that everyone is free to go to its place of worship in the State of Pakistan.

He said a minority development fund of one billion has been earmarked for the improvement of residential areas of religious minorities and a book ‘White in Flag’ has been specially published to promote the role and efforts of religious minorities in the development of Pakistan.

From the platform of human rights department, preparation of marriage and divorce registration laws under Christian laws, preparation of a draft of Sikh Anandka Raj Act, Preparation of special laws for the protection of the transgender community, recommendations of special laws for prevention of acid attacks and recommendations of special laws for prevention of forced conversions and forced marriages have been formulated, he said.

The provincial minister said that for the purpose of promotion of religious tourism and renovation of religious places of minorities, 50 crores have been allocated while annual financial assistance to deserving minority families is also made at the rate of Rs.10000 per family.

Addressing the ceremony, MNA Shanila Ruth said that minorities’ days are celebrated with traditional zeal, fervour and enthusiasm.

MPA Haroon Imran Gill said the budget for religious minorities has been increased five times, 2% minority quota has been allocated in government institutions of higher learning and implementation of 5% quota in government jobs has also been ensured.

Later, Ijaz Alam Augustine attended the ceremony of minorities day at Gurudwara Daira Sahib. He cut the cake along with the Sikh community and planted a sapling in connection with an ongoing plantation drive.