The government’s proposal to use solar energy projects to generate 10,000 MW of additional electricity is in jeopardy due to opposition from power distribution firms that want to keep their monopoly. Power Distribution Companies (Discos) are making it difficult for household customers who have solar power systems to use the net metering system in order to maintain their monopoly.

When this matter came up in a recent meeting, the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and several cabinet members expressed grave concerns. Additionally, there have been rumors that power distribution firms forced home customers who installed solar systems to obtain validation from fictitious businesses in order to charge more money.

Due to growing energy prices, the government has been trying to get solar electricity into the system through minor projects, but power distribution corporations have been creating obstacles in the net metering process.

When net metering was the subject of another controversy, some parties complained to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the current leader of the Energy Task Force and former prime minister, that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had changed its regulations to discourage rooftop solar installation.

Consumers expressed their appreciation for the government’s initiative to start 10,000 MW of solar projects across the nation in a letter written to Nepra and the administration.

According to the established method, the units will be netted off. Only the extra units sold by net metering customers are affected by the rule change. It is also underlined that any increased costs incurred by extra units will be shared by the other grid users, according to the statement.

Further clarifying, Nepra stated that it “completely supports the government’s solar program and as a result, Nepra’s net metering regulations have absolutely no impact on the government plan that appears to be misrepresented in the mainstream and social media yet again.

Nepra values the opinions of all parties involved, and any decision in this matter would only be made after a careful review of the com