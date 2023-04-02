ISLAMABAD: With immediate effect, the federal government has named Sohail Ali Khan, a BS-21 Information Group (IG) officer, as Additional Secretary for Information and Broadcasting (In-charge).

A further competent officer from the same group, Ms. Shahira Shahid, who was requested to report to the Establishment Division, has been replaced by him. She will shortly be given a new, significant ministry assignment.

Sohail Ali Khan, who has held a variety of positions both domestically and overseas, is regarded for his polite demeanour both within his own group and among other cadres. In his new position, Sohail Ali Khan offers a wealth of knowledge and experience.

In addition to promoting the nation’s cultural heritage and arts, the division is in charge of disseminating information through a variety of media, including paper, radio, and television. Sohail is a valuable addition to the Information and Broadcasting Division due to his extensive expertise in the media sector and his demonstrated track record of effective leadership.

Khan’s hiring is anticipated to give the department new insight into how to approach its present problems and address them.

Sohail Ali Khan has been given a new slot as part of the government’s ongoing attempts to make sure that its

Positions where senior administrative officers can have the biggest effect are given to them.