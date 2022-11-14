A baby girl has been born to actor Sohai Ali Abro and cricketer Shehzar Mohammad, son of former Test player Shoaib Mohammad. The actor for Motorcycle Girl hadn’t previously announced that she was expecting a child, but she did so when she wished her spouse on Instagram.

The actor posted a montage and a sentimental statement on social media. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday, Daddy awesome!” “Thanks to you, everything in our lives has become more sweeter, and we have discovered true happiness. You have wayyy too much affection from mama bear and baby bear.”

In March of last year, the pair exchanged vows. Everyone was shocked when images of the star, who had recently been absent from our television screens, suddenly appeared on social media. On the auspicious day, Sohai Ali Abro chose a classic white and gold bridal look.The groom, on the other hand, complemented Abro’s appearance by dressing sharply in a gold and white sherwani.

Next to his famous bride, Mohammad, the grandson of the renowned cricketer Hanif Mohammad, was all smiles. The couple received emotional congratulations from admirers and well-wishers as they started a new journey together.Numerous athletes and showbiz personalities who were present at the ceremony sent their congratulations to the newlyweds on Instagram.

Many congrats to Sohai and Shehzar, said renowned actor Humayun Saeed, who also attended the wedding, beside a photo of the couple on social media. I pray that Allah grants you both a lifetime of happiness, success, and union.