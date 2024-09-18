Dubai: Famous singer and social media star from Tajikistan, Abdu Ruzak, has broken his engagement.

Abdo Rozak has also been a contestant of Bigg Boss season 16 and is popular worldwide due to his unique personality. According to reports, Abdo Rozak met 19-year-old Amira in a mall in Dubai in February 2024, which soon turned into friendship and then love. The two later got engaged on April 24, 2024, which was announced in May.

Abdo Rozak also released engagement photos on social media in which he was seen putting a ring on Amira. However, now after 5 months the engagement of both has broken and the reason for the end of this relationship is being declared as ‘cultural difference’. Abdu Ruzak said in his statement that he needs a spouse who is mentally strong and ready for a new journey in life. It should be noted that Abdu Ruzak is 21 years old and his height is only 100 cm, while he lives in Dubai.