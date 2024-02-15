X (formerly Twitter), the world’s most used social media platform, has been accused of providing facilities to terrorists.

Elon Musk’s social media platform X faced a serious controversy when rumors surfaced that X provided subscription facilities to alleged terrorist groups and people banned in the US.

The Tech Transparency Project (TTP) reported that X blue-ticked the accounts of other controversial figures, including Hezbollah officials, and that X charged them about $8 a month for the service.

An account run by Ansarullah, also known as the Houthis, also apparently paid for its verified tick, the TTP said, with more than 23,000 followers despite sanctions on the Houthis in the US and UK. are imposed.

The British government says it has imposed sanctions to affect the Houthis’ ability to attack international shipping in the Red Sea and to promote Yemen’s peace, stability and security.

The US has imposed sanctions on individuals, entities and countries deemed a threat to its national security, but X is selling premium accounts to such individuals.

After the TTP report was published, X removed the blue tick from several accounts.

Critics say the case has exacerbated the problem and provided a social platform for individuals and organizations facing U.S. sanctions, despite claims of compliance with legal obligations and strict monitoring of what X has done online. Focused on freedom of expression over content.

TTP director Katie Paul told The New York Times that it was a sign that X had “lost control of his platform.

X owner Elon Musk, who is also Tesla’s chief executive and one of the world’s richest men, has previously said he wants the social media platform to be like a “town square” where people can express themselves freely. be