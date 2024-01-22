Interest rate may have to increase as per IMF conditions, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

Elections are happening which is welcome,

Election is a step towards improvement, hopefully there will be improvement,

At present the whole system is in disarray, there is division even within the parties,

Stability Pakistan Party is still new, its vote bank is not much,

If Tehreek-e-Insaf representatives come to the government, they will benefit,

PPP’s attitude towards Tehreek-e-Insaf has always been positive,

The consciousness of the people has awakened, they know their good and bad,

Social media has made a common man understand a lot,

Even a villager is plowing in the village when he has a mobile phone in his hand,

Pakistan Army should monitor till counting of votes to ensure transparency,

Irfan Siddiqui will formally announce the manifesto of PML-N in a few days,

The situation cannot improve until the end of hereditary politics,

When new loans are taken, new interest will have to be paid,

Maybe after some time the cycle of hereditary politics will stop.

SK Niazi knows all the situations better,

IMF has given us the next installment in March 2024,

Interest rate may have to increase as per IMF conditions, Even after receiving IMF loan and assistance from friendly countries, the debt will not be able to be paid,America wants to involve Pakistan in Middle East war,

India and Afghanistan are already our enemies, Iran knows that Pakistan can join the Middle East war by taking loans, We have nuclear force and powerful army, we have to think what is happening to us, Shahid Hassan

Now we have to make reforms, economist ,Our poverty and inflation rates are higher than India,

As our economy will sink us, economist ,We have to think where is our defense, we need others

You must talk about the election, but you have to think about the dragon that is moving towards us, Shahid Hassan