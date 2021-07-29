ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Husain said on Thursday that social and economic development of the Balochistan was the topmost priority of the present government.

During a meeting with Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha, who called on him here, Fawad said unfortunately, no one had given attention to the development of Balochistan in the past.

The minister said that PTI regime has given the biggest development package for the province.

He said that with the implementation of Balochistan development package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, over 70 years sense of deprivation among the people of the province would end.

He said that Balochistan would be the main beneficiary of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and development projects would prove a game changer.

He said that for the development of Balochistan, improvement in law and order situation was vital. He expressed the hope that Governor Zahoor Agha would play his role effectively in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Zahoor Ahmad Agha appreciated the federal government’s efforts for ending sense of deprivation among the people of the province.

He said he would play his due role for improving contacts between the Centre and provincial government. He said that better coordination between the two governments would benefit the people of Balochistan.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Secretary Information Shahira Shahid were also present on this occasion.