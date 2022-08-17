In the three towns of the West area, at least six seats in each category will be reserved

The Sindh Assembly has approved legislation aimed at integrating transgender and special needs individuals into society. Following this, special seats in the local government structure have been created aside, where for the first time, members of the transgender community and other special persons will be represented. This is a huge step toward ending the societal exclusion and marginalisation of both transgender people and those with special needs. In each of the three municipalities that make up the West district, at least six seats in each category will be reserved.

Around the world, numerous nations have implemented legislative measures to include transgender and special needs individuals in mainstream society. Unfortunately, due to social stigma, a lack of support, and lack of facilitation, these people have been denied their rights and means of subsistence in Pakistan for a very long time. This has frequently prompted many transgender people to turn to beggaring, dancing, or sex work in order to make ends meet, while special people who lack financial support from their families are forced to live in poverty. Both of these people face humiliation, disgrace, and even violence if they are observed participating in social or mainstream activities.

The involvement of transgender and unique individuals in local government will empower their particular groups; therefore the Sindh government’s efforts were long overdue. If given the proper opportunities, it will demonstrate to the general public that these people are just as capable and knowledgeable as everyone else. The inclusion of the transgender community and other unique people in local governmental organisations can also serve as inspiration for other provincial governments to adopt similar actions. Even while these actions might not have a large impact right away, they can open the door for increased accessibility and inclusion of both transgender and special needs people in various economic sectors. In order to advance and grow over the long run, nations must recognise, empower, and aid all societal groupings.