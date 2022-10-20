ISLAMABAD: Over the course of the next twelve hours, rain, wind, and thunderstorms with snow-covered high mountains are forecast in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, higher Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and upper Punjab.

Hailstorms that are isolated are also anticipated at this time. In other regions of the country, dry weather is anticipated.

Several prominent cities’ temperatures this morning:

The temperature was sixteen degrees centigrade in Islamabad and Peshawar, twenty-one in Lahore, twenty-five in Karachi, ten in Quetta, twelve in Gilgit, eight in Murree, and fourteen in Muzaffarabad.

Jammu, Pulwama, Shopian, and Baramula could expect partly cloudy weather with the possibility of rain, wind, and thunderstorms, while Srinagar and Leh should expect overcast weather with the possibility of rain, wind, and thunderstorms.

The temperature this morning was:

The temperature was eight degrees centigrade in Srinagar and Shopian, nineteen in Jammu, zero in Leh, seven in Pulwama and Baramula, and nine in Anantnag.