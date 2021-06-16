ISLAMABAD: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has lost No.1 position in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings to Australia batsman Steve Smith.

The 32-year-old Smith reclaimed the spot for the first time since the Boxing Day Tests last year.

Williamson, who missed the second Test against England at Edgbaston due to injury after scoring 13 runs in the drawn first Test at Lord’s, has slipped five points behind Smith’s 891 rating points and is second in the batters’ list.

On the other hand, Matt Henry’s player of the match performance (three wickets in each innings) has lifted him to a career-best 307 points and 64th position.

Ajaz Patel is at a career-high points tally of 323. Devon Conway continues his good run and is in joint-61st position.

England’s second innings total was their lowest against New Zealand at home but Dan Lawrence’s first innings unbeaten 81 has lifted him up 16 places to a career best 396 points.

South African players have also improved their rankings after win over West Indies in the first Test by an innings and 63 runs.

De Kock, who was named player of the match for scoring an unbeaten 141, has gained 11 positions to attain his highest position since December 2019.

He jointly holds 12th position with Cheteshwar Pujara while his compatriot Adrian Markram has advanced two slots to reach the 14th spot.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada has gained two spots to reach seventh place after a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Anrich Nortje is up into the top 30 for the first time in his career finishing with seven wickets in the match, while Lungi Ngidi is up 14 places to 44th position with a first-innings five-wicket haul.