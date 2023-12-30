The Pakistan team management has taken a principled decision to drop the left-handed opening batsman Imamul-Haq in the Sydney Test.

The 28-year-old opener Imam-ul-Haq is the nephew of former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq. In 24 Tests, Imam-ul-Haq scored 1568 runs at an average of 37.33, including 3 centuries and 9 half-centuries.

Imam-ul-Haq scored 62 in the first innings of the Perth Test and 10 in the second innings. Against Australia, the left-handed batsman scored 10 and 12 in the second Test in Melbourne.

Imamul Haq has scored 94 runs with a half-century in the two Tests of the ongoing Benu Qadir Trophy in Australia, but the team management has serious reservations about the playing style of the left-handed opener. Imamul Haq has played 301 balls in the series so far. is the highest of any Pakistani batsman, second is opener Abdullah Shafiq who has scored 110 runs off 249 balls.

Imam-ul-Haq scored 12 runs off 38 balls in the second innings of the Melbourne Test. Before that, Imam-ul-Haq, the top scorer of Pakistani innings, scored 62 runs off 199 balls in the first innings of the Perth Test. In the second innings of the Melbourne Test, Imam-ul-Haq scored his first run. Made on the 18th ball.

The team management has decided to debut the aggressive young batsman Saeem Ayub in place of Imamul Haq in the Sydney Test. Saeem Ayub will open the innings with Abdullah Shafiq in the third Test.