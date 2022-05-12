<!-- wp:image {"width":915,"height":549} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/627c2efe9bae0.jpg" alt="KARACHI: Players in action during the Pakistan women cricket team\u2019s intra-squad match at the National Stadium on Wednesday. The national side is currently undergoing a preparatory camp for their upcoming One-day International and T20 series against Sri Lanka.\u2014Courtesy PCB" width="915" height="549"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>COLOMBO: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">The Sri Lanka Cricket <\/a>(SLC) selection committee named a 15-member squad for the Pakistan tour, while also naming an additional five players on standby, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on its website on Wednesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The two sides will first play three T20Is, followed by as many ODIs between May 24 and June 5 in Karachi.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The three ODIs will form a part of the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">ICC Women\u2019s Championship<\/a> 2022-25 in which Pakistan finished fifth in the last cycle, ahead of New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka. The visitors finished at the bottom and will be hoping to better their performances in the upcoming cycle.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>All the matches will be played at Karachi\u2019s Southend Club \u2014 Pakistan\u2019s first international series at the venue since they hosted West Indies for three T20 Internationals in December 2018.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>Squad:<\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Oshadhi Ranasinghe,<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Anushka Sanjeewani<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Standbys: Kawya Kavindi, Rashmi de Silva, Sathya Sandeepani, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>Fixtures:<\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>May 24: First T20<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>May 26: Second T20<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>May 28: Third T20<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>June 1: First ODI<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>June 3: Second ODI<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>June 5: Third ODI.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->