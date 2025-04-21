Faisal Chaudhry: Time to Heal Divisions, Empower Farmers, and Stand by PTI Founder Engineer Gul Asghar Khan: Clean Punjab in Progress, Farmers Key to Development, All Parties Must Unite for Pakistan Khalid Hussain Khokhar: Farmers Deserve Justice, Not Charity — Fix Wheat Prices or Face a Crisis

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group Of News Paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi while talking in his renowed talk show sachi Baat he said that Jamaat-e-Islami meeting on Gaza is a very good thing, SK Niazi PTI members should also be included in this meeting, Good things are happening in Punjab, says SK Niazi Army Chief’s address has increased the confidence of overseas Pakistanis, Investment has started coming from outside, says Elections have never been fair in the country, says Founder PTI’s government has been very short,

Sharif family’s rule has been long, Faisal Chaudhary Everyone has made mistakes, Faisal Chaudhry We should learn from these mistakes, We must forget our fights, PTI will continue to be beaten as long as its founder is in jail, Faisal Chaudhry Punjab farmers are crying, Faisal Chaudhry Punjab farmers are not being given their rights, Farmers are the backbone of the economy, People are sending money from abroad, which is what keeps the country running, Faisal Chaudhry said. There is a shortage of water in the countryPTI missed many opportunities, Faisal Chaudhry PTI founder will not leave the country, No meetings are being held with PTI founder, I haven’t met PTI founder for a month,

PTI founder’s health is fine, Faisal Chaudhry PTI founder’s sisters are not being allowed to meet him, They are not giving farmers their rights, Faisal The 2018 election was not conducted properly, says Engineer Gul Asghar Khan PTI leadership does not want founder to come out of jail, While the founder of PTI is in jail, his politics is shining, PTI members are divided among themselves, PTI people say we will not talk to political parties,

Everyone should come together for the betterment of the country, says Engineer Gul Asghar Khan The Punjab government has said that the farmer who grows more wheat will be rewarded, Engineer If farmers sit with the government, problems will be resolved,

President Kisan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar We are disappointed, said President Kisan Ittehad Farmers are not being given their rights, They are all playing politics among themselves, says Kisan Ittehad President Khalid Hussain Khokhar Farmers are not getting their real compensation, The farmer’s problem is everyone’s problem They are not even paying the real price to the farmer, Khalid Hussain Khokhar We are not asking for any charity from themThey are harming farmers, says Kisan Ittehad President Khalid Khokhar If they fix the rate of bread and flour, then they should fix the rate of wheat too, says Kisan Ittehad president The farmers are in very bad condition at the momentIf this situation continues, farmers will not cultivate wheat next year, says Kisan Ittehad President Farmers should be given production cost, says President Kisan Ittehad