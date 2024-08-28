The largest loan in the country’s history was taken during the PTI era, Asia Naz Tanoli

Traders represented the people, President Anjuman Traders Punjab

Traders’ strike was successful, PTI leader Gushtasap Khan

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor of Pakistan daily Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat”.

Until corruption ends, inflation will continue to rise, said

Corruption has increased beyond limits, there is no transparency in anything,

The government should sit with the businessmen and solve the issues,

President Anjuman Tajran Punjab Sharjeel Mir’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat”.

There are many types of mafias in the country, Sharjeel Mir

We are protesting against inflation, Sharjeel Mir

Unnecessary taxes are being imposed on traders,

The government has oppressed the people,

The government is taxing the poor, Sharjeel Mir

If the government does not give relief, they will go on strike for an indefinite period, President of the Punjab Traders Association

Elites come together to raise their salaries and perks,

The government is imposing unnecessary taxes on traders,

Today’s strike was against unnecessary taxes,

Today, the business community of the whole country supported us

Street, neighborhood shopkeepers also supported us in the strike,

Sharjeel Mir has never seen as much corruption as it did during the founder PTI’s era

People are fed up with all political parties,

Member National Assembly Tehreek-e-Insaf Prince Gestasp Khan’s speech in the program “Sachi Baat”.

Tehreek-e-Insaf fully supports the traders’ strike, Shahzada Gestasp Khan

Traders’ strike was successful, PTI leader Prince Gestasp Khan

Traders represented the weaker section by striking, Shahzada Gestasp Khan

Our party’s position is that the government is a product of rigging, Shahzada Gestasp Khan

If the current resources are properly used, 70% of the problems will be solved by themselves, Shahzada Gustasp Khan

Officers of all departments should be held accountable in the true sense, Shahzada Gestasp Khan

Member of the National Assembly Muslim League-N Asia Naz Tanuli’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat”.

Traders should not have gone on strike, Asia Naz Tanoli

Should the wheel of the country be allowed to jam? Asia Naaz Tanoli

Propaganda is being done regarding the increase in government expenditure, Asianaz Tanoli

The culture of protocol is not what it is today, we have controlled it, Asia Naz Tanoli said

The legitimate demands of the businessmen will definitely be focused on, Asianaz Tanoli

We will work for the interest of the country and businessmen, Asianaz Tanoli

Things are getting better, not worse, Asia Naaz Tanoli said

The largest loan in the country’s history was taken during the PTI era, Asia Naz Tanoli

Whenever PML-N came to power, it always talked about making the country an Asian Tiger, Asia Naz Tanoli

Member National Assembly Muslim League-N will sit and talk with businessmen

The President Central Association of Traders Kashif Chaudhary’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat”.

We are out for the correctness of the system, Kashif Chaudhary

In the budget, the government increased its expenditure by 33%, Kashif Chaudhary

Government should reduce its expenses, Kashif Chaudhary

More loans are being taken to repay the debt, Kashif Chaudhary

It is written in the constitution of Pakistan that there should be an interest-free economy, Kashif Chaudhary