Shafqat Awan: India Spreading Lies on Pahalgam, PTI Stands Tall Despite Injustice to Founder and People of Sindh Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti: Pakistan Will Rise Above Propaganda We Stand United for Palestine, Progress, and Peace

ISLAMABAD:Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of news Paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi While talking in his renowed talk show Sachi Baat He said thatOur Pakistani forces have always been the protectors of our borders, India has brought about the Pahalgam incident itself, Maulana Fazlur Rehman takes decisions after observing the situations and events, PTI’s situation is not good at the moment Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Shafqat Awan India is spreading propaganda on Pahalgam incident, says Shafqat Awan We strongly condemn the Pahalgam incident, Shafqat Awan Mountains of oppression are being broken in Palestine, Shafqat Awan The government is formed on Form 47, we do not accept it, Shafqat Awan

PTI may have made mistakes, says Shafqat Awan They have been in power three or four times but have not been able to do anything,

Shafqat Awan PTI founder is fighting for the right, says Shafqat Awan We may have made mistakes, but now we have to think about the country, Shafqat Awan Shafqat Awan says Bani’s sisters are not being allowed to meet him The founder is not even being contacted on the phone by his sons, Shafqat Awan We do not conduct meetings with the Inkobani under the name of “meetings”, Shafqat Awan They take out their names and add others, Shafqat Awan I myself sit outside the jail every day but no one visits me, Shafqat Awan By doing this, these founders cannot break PTI, Shafqat Awan PTI founder not afraid, says Shafqat Awan We gave them six names, none of them were introduced to the founder, Shafqat Awan

PTI has raised its voice for the people of Sindh on the issue of canals, Shafqat Awan The people of Sindh are being abused on the issue of canals,

Shafqat Awan The people of Sindh are not being given their rights, Shafqat Awan We protested on the Palestine issue, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti The Prime Minister has gone to Turkey and has condemned Israeli atrocities in Gaza there too, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti Pakistan itself is a victim of terrorism, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti We should not fight over small things, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti PTI has been divided, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti PTI people are not ready to listen to anyone, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti We should not call each other liars, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti The founder’s sisters are our sisters, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti The names they give are being met by the founder, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti PML-N and PPP have separate manifestos, says Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti We will resolve the canal issue soon, says Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti PTI prevented overseas Pakistanis from sending money to the country,

Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti Overseas Pakistanis sent money to the country, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti Pakistan will always remain safe, no fire will come, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti Pakistan will progress, PTI will continue to talk like this, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti