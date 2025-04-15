Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui Highlights Economic Challenges and Urges National Cooperation

ISLAMABAD : Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of News Paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi expressed optimism over the recent Overseas Pakistanis Convention in program Sachi Baat terming it a significant step towards national cohesion said, “Today’s overseas convention was very good. The Prime Minister and Army Chief had a very good conversation, and things are improving in the country.” He stressed the importance of unity between local and overseas Pakistanis, emphasizing that all stakeholders must work together to stabilize the economy and political environment.

SK Niazi called upon the government to provide immediate tax relief to the business community. “Businesses have come to a standstill due to excessive taxes,” he noted, urging the authorities to lower the tax burden to stimulate economic activity. He praised the role of the military leadership, stating, “The Army Chief is working to improve matters, and the country is moving towards a positive direction.”

Addressing the political landscape, Niazi cautioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against taking actions that may harm national interests. “PTI should not get involved in things that will hurt Pakistan. If there is Pakistan, then we are all there,” he added. He called on all political forces to unite in the national interest, adding, “Everyone has to come together and think about the country.”

On the international front, Niazi condemned Israel’s aggression in Gaza, saying, “Mountains of oppression are being broken by Israel.” He questioned the silence of the Muslim world, calling it “a moment of reflection.”

On the subject of PTI’s founder, Niazi remarked that America is well aware of his global stature. “America looks after its own national interests first,” he said, adding that “talks with PTI may resume, though there are internal differences within the party.” He urged the courts to “release the PTI founder” in the interest of democratic stability.

Renowned economist Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui also weighed in on the national discourse, underscoring the importance of collective responsibility. “Everyone must play their role for the betterment of the country,” he said. He highlighted that CPEC has already brought in $26 billion in investment but warned that Pakistan is lagging behind in regional development. “In 2014, Bangladesh was far behind us. Now, both Bangladesh and India have moved far ahead,” he stated.

Dr. Siddiqui also discussed global economic trends, noting, “The US has imposed tariffs on China, but America needs us very much at this time.” He urged policymakers to reassess priorities and strengthen economic diplomacy in the current geopolitical context.