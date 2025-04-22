“No Democracy in the Country, Time for Street Protests: Azhar Siddique Slams Government Over Water Crisis and Political Repression” “Economy on the Brink: Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui Warns of Rising Debt, Inflation, and Lack of Justice for Citizens”

ISLAMABAD:editor in chief Pakistan Group of news paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi While talking in his renowed talk show sachi Baat he said that The issue of canals is not complicated, SK Niazi This is being made complicated deliberately, SK Niazi This time the rains have decreased in the country, There should be talks soon on the water issue, They are doing this to become heroes in the eyes of the nation, SK Niazi There is a PPP government in Sindh, SK Niazi There is a PPP government in Balochistan as well, Punjab is a big province, SK Niazi More work is being done in Punjab, SK Niazi The Balochistan government should start development work there,

Development work is being done in Punjab, SK Niazi Everyone has to play their role for the betterment of the country, The founder of PTI should be made to meet his sisters, The PTI supporters do not have much sympathy for the founder, The founder of PTI will get things right if he comes out, SK Niazi If the founder of PTI does not come out, things will get worse Will be, Army Chief gave a good address to overseas Pakistanis, SK Niazi Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Azhar Siddique There is no such thing as democracy in the country, Azhar Siddique

They are not serious about the issue of water, Azhar Siddique Every time we protest, they block the roads by placing containers, Azhar Siddique Time does not remain the same, the situation will change, Azhar Siddique All these founders are putting pressure on PTI but they are adamant, Azhar Siddique Meetings are not being held with our founder PTI, Azhar Siddique They are not afraid of meetings, Azhar Siddique Currently, the situation in the country is not good, Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Founder PTI is a popular leader, Azhar Siddique Founder PTI did not talk about negotiations, Azhar Siddique

Founder PTI does not believe in any dealIt is time to take to the streets, People are on the streets on the issue of canals, Azhar Siddique Budget It is coming and inflation is on the rise in the country, Azhar Siddique . We have to pay off external debts by the end of 2025, The economy should run, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui Instead of fixing our own house, we are looking at the world, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui Their lavish spending is beyond comprehension, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui The state has the responsibility to eliminate corruption, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui The citizens of the country are not getting justice,

The country’s trade deficit is increasing day by day, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui They will have to pay a heavy price for the trade deficit, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui Tax collection has decreased this time, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui The federal government and the provinces should impose taxes, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui If they do not impose them, the situation will not improve, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui We are just pushing time, Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui