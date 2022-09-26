By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan should investigate white-collar crime and the PM’s audio leaks from Dr. Shoaib Suddle as he is the only police officer in Pakistan who has complete control over cybercrime and his services have been recognized internationally.

Dr. Shoaib Suddle is the only Pakistani officer who holds a Ph.D. degree in criminology. Getting his service for the integrity and survival of Pakistan is the need of time, as he already has extensive services for the country and people.