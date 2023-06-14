ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Commission (SJC), approved the appointment of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Musrat Hilali as a judge of the Supreme Court.

A meeting of the SJC was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa suggested Justice Musrat Hilali be appointed as Supreme Court judge. In the meeting, Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Musrat Hilali was approved to be appointed a judge of the Supreme Court.

According to the sources, the appointment of the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court to the Supreme Court was by consensus.