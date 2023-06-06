Islamabad: The preliminary features of the federal budget for the upcoming financial year 2023-24 have come out, according to which the size of the federal budget is expected to be 14 thousand 600 billion rupees.

According to the sources, the target of financial deficit for the next financial year is 6 thousand billion rupees, while the target of federal financial deficit in terms of GDP is likely to be set at 7.7%. However, the fiscal deficit target of the federation and the province is expected to be 7.1%.

430 billion rupees are likely to be allocated for the Benazir Income Support Program.

The size of the defense budget is expected to be around 1809 billion rupees. The target of tax collections is 9.2 trillion rupees and the target of non-tax revenue is expected to be 2800 billion rupees.