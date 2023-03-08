RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed six terrorists during an operation in the Datta Khel tehsil of North Waziristan District.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, on Wednesday claimed a substantial cache of ammunition and modern weaponry were also seized from the possession of the slain terrorists.

It said that the terrorists were actively engaged in terrorist acts against the security forces.

On March 3, security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in the North Waziristan district’s general vicinity of Mir Ali. Our troops and terrorists engaged in a frenzied firefight while the operation was in progress. As a result, one terrorist was put to death. Moreover, weapons and ammo from the terrorist who was slain were found.

Locals voiced their appreciation for the operation and full support for its goal of eradicating the threat of terrorism from the region.