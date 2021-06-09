ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested six outlaws and recovered mobile phone, narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer, crackdown against criminals is continued.

Following these directions, Kohsar police arrested accused Zarif Khan and recovered 380 gram hashish from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Sheriz Hussain and recovered 163 gram hashish from him. Shalimar police arrested accused Muhammad Saleem and recovered two stolen mobile phone from him.

Tarnol police arrested accused Rizwan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Karachi Company police arrested accused Shakeel and recovered 220 gram hashish from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested Arshad Messiah and recovered 30 liters of alcohol from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP (Operations) and Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated Police performance. They also sought cooperation of citizens for effective policing measures in the city.