ATTOCK: At least six passengers were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a road accident in Attock on Saturday.



According to rescue sources, the incident occurred after the driver of a speeding van lost control of the vehicle and the van turned turtle near Gazi interchange in Attock.



Upon being informed, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.



In a recent similar incident, at least three people had been killed and a dozen others sustained injuries after a bus and trailer collided with each other in Toba Tek Singh district of the Punjab province.



According to rescue sources, the incident occurred near a road leading to Samundri when a trailer smashed a fast-moving passenger bus, leading to a tragic accident.