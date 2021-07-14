ISLAMABAD: Government has placed six localities of federal capital under smart lockdown as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

According to the notification, the lockdown has been imposed on Street 15 Block A Media Town, Street 10 Phase 4 Bahria Town, Street 15 River Garden, Street 5 Sector E-7, Street 5 Korang Town and Street 10, Kashmiri Muhallah.

Essential services and supplies like pharmacy and medicine shops, groceries store and bakeries, patients for medical aid/consultation, drinking water supplies, utilities and emergency etc. are exempted from the restrictions.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 24 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 978,847. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,642 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,980 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Till now 10,839 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,621 in Sindh, 4,371 in KP, 786 in Islamabad, 595 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 113 in GB.