KARACHI :Six persons died and four suffered injuries when an under construction roof of a house collapsed in Afghan Camp of Gulshan-e-Maymar, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.According to rescue sources, the dead and the injured belonged to the same family. They were shifted to hospital.

The roof of the house was being constructed when it caved in due to heavy weight of material put on a portion of the roof.

West Karachi SSP and police reached the spot and started investigation. The SSP said the roof of the house collapsed during its construction.Rescue operation was under way. Police have launched a thorough investigation into the tragic incident.