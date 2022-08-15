ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day on Sunday, captain Babar Azam was among the winners of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the third-highest civilian honour in the nation.

The batter, who is 27 years old, will be the youngest Pakistani to earn the honour, while Bismah Maroof, the captain of the national women’s team, will be given the Tamgha-e-Pakistan.

On the other side, Bismah, a veteran of 118 ODIs and 117 T20s, has motivated a generation of young women cricketers to go on playing and leading Pakistan after becoming mothers.

The Lahore-born left-handed hitter has collected more than 5000 runs in both forms.

According to a statement made on Sunday by the President’s office, as many as 253 Pakistani people might be honoured this year.Babar is now rated top in the International Cricket Council’s batting ratings for T20 but one international matches, and third in the standings for tests.

Babar, who was born in Lahore, averages 59.2 in one-day internationals and above 45 in tests and T20s.