The fascinating and provocative trailer for Manoj Bajpayee’s next movie Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai has been unveiled.

Manoj’s film, which is based on actual events, promises a compelling and poignant courtroom drama. It tells the story of a common man who daringly accepts an extremely difficult case as a lawyer in the high court.

The movie Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai emphasises how the power of one’s own will always prevails over the influence of a self-styled spiritual leader, demonstrating that no one is above the law.

The renowned actor from Family Man once discussed his role. “Playing P.C. Solanki in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai has been a wonderful one as it is the inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought a unique case against all odds for truth and justice,” he said.

The trailer, Manoj Bajpayee hoped, would “resonate with the viewers and inspire them to witness this story of victory and what it took for P.C. Solanki to be successful in what he done.”

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai, a courtroom drama produced by Zed Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited, will debut on May 23, 2023. It is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Producing the movie are Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh, and Vishal Gurnani, with Juhi Parekh Mehta serving as a co-producer.